Maecenas Trading Up 11.5% This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $13,008.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

