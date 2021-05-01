Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $12.05. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 923 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 212,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

