Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Announces Earnings Results

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mail.ru Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

OTCMKTS:MLRYY opened at $23.20 on Friday. Mail.ru Group has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

