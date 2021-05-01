Mainframe 1-Day Volume Hits $26.20 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mainframe has a market cap of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00826218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Mainframe

Mainframe is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com. The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

