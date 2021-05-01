Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Makita stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,746. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Makita will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.