Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $146.68 and last traded at $146.45, with a volume of 1022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.02.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MANH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

