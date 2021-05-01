Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mansfelder Metals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 384,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,457. Mansfelder Metals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

