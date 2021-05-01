MANTRA DAO Price Up 59.9% This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $115.26 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.00874572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.06 or 0.08533120 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.