Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.16.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.34 million and a PE ratio of -62.00. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.