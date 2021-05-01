Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

MRVI stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

