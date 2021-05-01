Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $24,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.