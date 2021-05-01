Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $2.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

