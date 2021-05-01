Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $137.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

