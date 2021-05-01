Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.75

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as high as C$14.25. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 253,993 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.76.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5099998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is -58.65%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

