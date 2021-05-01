Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,806,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.