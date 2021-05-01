Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,452 U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $26.08 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

