Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

