Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of C opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

