Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.