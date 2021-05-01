Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $476.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

