Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Shares of MCHP opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $166.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

