Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $70.81. 215,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,495. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

