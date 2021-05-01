Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $74.64. Materion shares last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

