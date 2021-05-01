Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.53.

MAT opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,146.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $16,530,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

