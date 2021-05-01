Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $48.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.10.

MAXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

