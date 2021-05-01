Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 49.8% in April

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 43,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

