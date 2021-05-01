McAdam LLC Invests $241,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.