McAdam LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $188,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

