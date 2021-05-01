McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MCFE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of MCFE opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

