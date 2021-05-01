MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. Research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 82,050 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 16.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

