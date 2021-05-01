Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $682,700.67 and $90.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.27 or 0.00480820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,476,475 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

