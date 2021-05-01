Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $21.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.