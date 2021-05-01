Meme Price Tops $1,591.95 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Meme has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $1,591.95 or 0.02774051 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $44.57 million and $6.67 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.69 or 0.00546617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

