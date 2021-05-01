Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

