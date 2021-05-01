Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $63.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 373,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.