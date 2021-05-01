Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 7,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

