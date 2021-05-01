MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CXH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 11,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

