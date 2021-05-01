Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,464,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $150.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

