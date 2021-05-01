Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software giant will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.57. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

