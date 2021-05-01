Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

