Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $302.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $292.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.57. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.