Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $290.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

