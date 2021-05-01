Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $38.15

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $40.65. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

