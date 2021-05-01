MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,874.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $136.16 million and approximately $5,874.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $12.69 or 0.00021981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.35 or 0.00551360 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006081 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.92 or 0.02935443 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,728,057 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

