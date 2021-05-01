Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Reaches $8.38 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $8.38 or 0.00014497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $197,192.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00283537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.75 or 0.01080566 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00721966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,648.89 or 0.99709350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,677,100 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

