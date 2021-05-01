Mirrored Tesla Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $546,601.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $38.63 million and approximately $546,601.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $716.51 or 0.01231428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 53,914 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

