Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 978.5 days.

MHVYF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

