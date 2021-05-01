MixMarvel (MIX) Price Up 19.1% This Week

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $30.41 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,857,066,233 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

