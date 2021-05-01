Mizuho Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.