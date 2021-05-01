MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

